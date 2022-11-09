Oxbridge Re (OXBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 million, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile



Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

