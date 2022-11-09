Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) PT Lowered to $29.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OMGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 82.39% from the stock’s current price.

OM has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Outset Medical Trading Up 38.6 %

Shares of Outset Medical stock traded up $4.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $763.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Outset Medical by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Outset Medical by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Outset Medical by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Articles

