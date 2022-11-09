OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

OraSure Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

OSUR stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 599,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,516. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $309.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $80.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other OraSure Technologies news, Director Ronny B. Lancaster bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael Celano bought 12,000 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 111,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,085.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronny B. Lancaster purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 64,200 shares of company stock valued at $263,538 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 164.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,408,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,116 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,642,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,948 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,123,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after buying an additional 251,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

