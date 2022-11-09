Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Reduced by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,868 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Oracle by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $75.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

