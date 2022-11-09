OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 44.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 676.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,736 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.71% of OptimumBank worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.