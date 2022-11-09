OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Shares Down 1.3%

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.34 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.21). 60,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 185,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.75 ($0.22).

OptiBiotix Health Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £16.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 23.84.

OptiBiotix Health Company Profile

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

