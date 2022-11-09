Oppenheimer Weighs in on National Retail Properties, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for National Retail Properties in a report released on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.14. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Retail Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NNN stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average is $43.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.87. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

Insider Activity at National Retail Properties

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Retail Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth about $298,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 551,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 200,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Further Reading

