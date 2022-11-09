Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.05. 13,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

