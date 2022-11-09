Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.09 Million Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 684.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 9.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $1,748,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $1,114,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $1,935,000. Institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 0.8 %

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

NYSE WFG traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,866. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.11%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Further Reading

