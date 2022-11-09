Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.31 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,327 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in PayPal by 410.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 72.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in PayPal by 167.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.74. 188,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,900,352. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $215.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

