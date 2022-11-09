Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.08 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,918 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,052 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $251,096,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,731 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,468,629. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.33.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

