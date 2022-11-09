Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,650 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 90.6% during the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.70. 64,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,395,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.47. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $177.75.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

