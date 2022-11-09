Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 541.3% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 106,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after buying an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SONY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Sony Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE SONY traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,802. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

