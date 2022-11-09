Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 18.0% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 18.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 138,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in American Electric Power by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 131,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 65,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.90.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.05. The company had a trading volume of 23,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.86 and its 200-day moving average is $94.91. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

