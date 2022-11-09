Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,788 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Generac by 0.3% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Generac by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Generac by 4.6% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Generac by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Generac by 8.0% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $4.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,786. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $463.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

