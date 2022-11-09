Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 653 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after acquiring an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,085,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,726,000 after acquiring an additional 215,014 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAG stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $35.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,787. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.18. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

