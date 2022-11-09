Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,028 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 16.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 37.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the sale, the executive now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,938 shares of company stock valued at $426,379 over the last three months. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

NASDAQ BL traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,168. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $133.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.66.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

