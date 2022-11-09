Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 233 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,237 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $54,161,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 33,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,498. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.46 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.18.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.