Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 110.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.23.

NYSE:CRL traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $223.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.57 and a 200 day moving average of $219.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $397.77.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

