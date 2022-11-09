Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,056 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 377,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 44,033 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 97,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 1,003.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 455,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 414,320 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,768,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,650,000 after buying an additional 208,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 22,177 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.19.

PG&E Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

PG&E stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 75,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,008,196. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $477,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,450,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $477,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,450,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,083,330 shares of company stock valued at $995,783,290 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.