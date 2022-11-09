Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,368 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 72.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Crown Castle by 0.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 16.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 15.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,161 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.31. 8,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,801. The company has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.04.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.06%.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

