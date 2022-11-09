Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.17 Million Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Workiva worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,693 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,773,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,516,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,272,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,149,000 after purchasing an additional 102,672 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,099,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,776,000 after purchasing an additional 167,320 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,136,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.17.

Workiva Price Performance

NYSE:WK traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $66.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,047. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 1.19. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $162.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.46.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 338.14%. Research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

