Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 18.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 31.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 42.6% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 594.6% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 67,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after buying an additional 57,495 shares during the period. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Macquarie lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Toyota Motor Profile

Shares of NYSE TM traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.36. The company had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,168. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.51.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

