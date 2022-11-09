OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $233,000 Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 145.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 11,289.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 353.64, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.20. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $77.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.26.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $193,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,575.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

