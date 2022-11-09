OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 13,138 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,820 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 741,876 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,468 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $53.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.16.

