OncoSil Medical Limited (ASX:OSL) Insider Buys A$44,542.80 in Stock

OncoSil Medical Limited (ASX:OSL – Get Rating) insider Brian Leedman purchased 927,975 shares of OncoSil Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,542.80 ($28,923.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

OncoSil Medical Limited, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of localized radiation therapy for the treatment of pancreatic and distal cholangiocarcinoma in worldwide. Its lead product is OncoSil, a brachytherapy device indicated for the treatment of patients with locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer, in combination with gemcitabine-based chemotherapy.

