Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.00 million-$295.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.33 million. Omnicell also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.73-$2.83 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMCL. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.63.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,067. Omnicell has a one year low of $47.34 and a one year high of $187.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,245. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,360 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after acquiring an additional 92,567 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 86,728 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,430,000 after acquiring an additional 43,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 77,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

