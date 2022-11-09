Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.08-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Office Properties Income Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.71-$4.73 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

NASDAQ:OPI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.89. 5,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $723.15 million, a P/E ratio of 169.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,444.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth $205,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

