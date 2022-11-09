Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Summer Road Llc Buys 7,328 Shares

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 7,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,122,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,427,311.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Summer Road Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Summer Road Llc acquired 18,800 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $75,952.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Summer Road Llc acquired 130,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $608,400.00.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

OCUL stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 930,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,431. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 65.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OCUL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile



Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

