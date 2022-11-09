Ocean Protocol Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last Week (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $92.31 million and approximately $47.61 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000873 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.88 or 0.00543609 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,838.21 or 0.28315731 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.