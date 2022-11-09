Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.90

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 1.90 and last traded at 1.90, with a volume of 67825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 2.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTLY. Barclays lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.43 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 10.30.

Oatly Group Stock Down 6.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of 2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Oatly Group by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,811,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,828,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645,597 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Oatly Group by 1,099.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,263,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Oatly Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,870,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

