Oasis Network Hits One Day Volume of $96.23 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $259.32 million and $96.23 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,229.07 or 0.06936474 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00032071 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00081063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00065651 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001757 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00012868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00023751 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05478817 USD and is down -10.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $89,033,245.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

