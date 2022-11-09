NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.

NuVasive Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NuVasive stock traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $37.53. 1,349,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,108. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NuVasive to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NuVasive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after acquiring an additional 192,295 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,067 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,957,000 after acquiring an additional 18,634 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 172,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,782,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,392 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

