Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.25-$14.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Nutrien from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.29.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $77.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $65.84 and a 12 month high of $117.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,017,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Nutrien by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 790,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,803,000 after buying an additional 494,415 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $43,672,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $20,091,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

