NULS (NULS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.82 Million

NULS (NULS) traded down 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. In the last week, NULS has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $16.83 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00543388 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4,753.71 or 0.28268233 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000368 BTC.

NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

