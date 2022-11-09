Nuformix (LON:NFX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Rating) was up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Approximately 6,524,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 4,431,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of £2.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

