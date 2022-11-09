NuCypher (NU) Hits One Day Volume of $4.51 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One NuCypher token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $80.68 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher was first traded on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

