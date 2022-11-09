Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.40-$0.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 208.11%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,074,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,142.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,074,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,142.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,602 shares of company stock worth $1,255,132. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

See Also

