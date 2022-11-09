NSUR COIN Price Tops $0.0004 (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 9th. One NSUR COIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NSUR COIN has a market cap of $98.60 million and approximately $50,900.00 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NSUR COIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00547888 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,568.96 or 0.28538606 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000374 BTC.

NSUR COIN Token Profile

NSUR COIN’s launch date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NSUR COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NSUR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NSUR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.