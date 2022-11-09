Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.36 EPS

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36), RTT News reports. Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The business had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 310.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Novavax updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NVAX traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,463,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,868. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.90. Novavax has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $236.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVAX. StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Novavax to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Novavax from $126.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Novavax by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

