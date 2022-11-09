Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,292,600,000 after acquiring an additional 130,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after acquiring an additional 417,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after acquiring an additional 652,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $661,237,000 after buying an additional 41,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 39.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,493,000 after buying an additional 350,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NSC stock traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.73. 36,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,107. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

