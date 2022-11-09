Norcros plc (LON:NXR) Plans GBX 3.40 Dividend

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Norcros Stock Up 3.3 %

NXR opened at GBX 180.85 ($2.08) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £161.45 million and a P/E ratio of 583.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 192.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 216. Norcros has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165 ($1.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 349 ($4.02).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Norcros Company Profile

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

