Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 6,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 45,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Noram Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$41.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a current ratio of 27.01.

Noram Lithium Company Profile

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Noram Ventures Inc and changed its name to Noram Lithium Corp.

