Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Trading Up 8.4%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $15.03. Approximately 4,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 214,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on NOAH shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Noah in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Noah alerts:

Noah Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $863.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noah

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 32.51%. Research analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Noah by 11.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 18,180 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Noah by 317.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Noah in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Noah in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Noah by 83.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.