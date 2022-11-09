NKN (NKN) Price Hits $0.0795 on Major Exchanges

NKN (NKN) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last seven days, NKN has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NKN coin can now be bought for about $0.0795 or 0.00000478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a market cap of $47.83 million and approximately $13.47 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NKN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009882 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.28 or 0.00554116 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,867.97 or 0.28917155 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. The official message board for NKN is blog.nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NKN is nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NKN

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NKN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NKN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.