NiSource (NYSE:NI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2022

NiSource (NYSE:NIGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NiSource also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.44-$1.46 EPS.

NiSource Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $24.89. 5,978,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. NiSource has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for NiSource (NYSE:NI)

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.