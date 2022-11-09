NiSource (NYSE:NI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NiSource also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.44-$1.46 EPS.

NYSE:NI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $24.89. 5,978,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. NiSource has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

