NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,488 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NIKE by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.41. The stock had a trading volume of 243,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,395,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $177.75. The company has a market capitalization of $144.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.47.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

