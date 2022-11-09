Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Raises Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,907 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $70.59. The stock had a trading volume of 111,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,287. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile



The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

