Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 1,709 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 280.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.34. The company had a trading volume of 72,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,019. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $138.46. The firm has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

