Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,378 shares during the period. UNC Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% in the first quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,804 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,252 shares during the period. Finally, Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,115,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.68. The company had a trading volume of 216,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,662. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.